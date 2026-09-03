Belgium in Brief: Trapped in a war zone

Credit: Belga/Handout

Good afternoon, bonjour and goeiemiddag!

Maïthé here again. I'll start today's newsletter with some very important news: a man armed with an army-grade Kalashnikov-type firearm was arrested at Brussels-Midi station this morning.

The man in his 20s was travelling alone, and reportedly tried to avoid a customs check by trying to blend into a large group of passengers disembarking from a Eurostar that had just arrived.

However, customs officials spotted him and took him aside. In his luggage, they discovered a firearm, loaded with around 30 rounds, inside a sports bag, hidden under baby and children’s clothing.

However, customs officials spotted him and took him aside. In his luggage, they discovered a firearm, loaded with around 30 rounds, inside a sports bag, hidden under baby and children’s clothing.

It is currently unclear what the man was planning, but we will continue updating our article as new information is released. Read the latest here.

Slightly less close to home, but all the more important because of it, is the story of 13 Palestinian students and researchers who received scholarships to study at several Belgian universities but are stuck in Gaza.

We spoke to three of these students, who are all desperately trying to reach Belgium, but are running into administrative hurdles and political blockades. The problem, they stressed, is that Belgium's Federal Government is not evacuating them.

There is a sharp left-right divide within the Federal Government, which becomes especially clear when solutions or compromises are needed regarding Gaza.

Other countries have organised or coordinated several non-medical evacuations in recent weeks and months. However, with the Flemish right-wing N-VA and Francophone liberal MR opposing them, there is no immediate solution in sight for Salwa, Essam, Ahmad and the ten others. Read their stories here.

Another story that has been making headlines recently is that of the dozens of children in Belgium who were conceived using sperm from the same donor with a genetic abnormality.

As reporter Rita Alves explains, a Danish donor with a likely disease-causing variant in the COL3A1 gene was used to conceive 53 children in Belgium from 39 different families. The donated sperm was distributed via the Danish sperm bank Cryos International to 24 different countries, including 12 fertility centres in Belgium.

Interestingly, this is not the first time this happened. Last year, a very similar case made headlines as well, when it was found that at least 197 children in Europe (including 53 in 38 families in Belgium) were conceived using the sperm from a Danish donor who was later found to have a mutated version of the TP53 gene.

As a result, concerns regarding sperm donations have reignited in Belgium. Rita tells you what happened, and what Belgium is doing to prevent it from happening again.

And lastly, I'd like to highlight our monthly gig guide. Carefully curated by music journalist Simon Taylor, we list some of the concerts in Brussels that you should not miss this September. Take a look here.

As always, for comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Be careful out there!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

They are asking Belgium to evacuate them, but the case has come to a complete standstill. Read more.

The man had reportedly travelled to Belgium from France and had arrived at the Brussels-Midi station shortly before his arrest. Read more.

Earlier this week it was reported that 53 children in Belgium were conceived using sperm with a genetic abnormality from the same donor. What's happening? Read more.

The Brussels Region is moving ahead with plans for a permanent outdoor and indoor swimming complex on the Abattoir site in Anderlecht. Read more.

The province introduced a neutrality rule banning staff from wearing visible religious or philosophical symbols. Read more.

“We are already seeing the disruption and devastation caused by droughts and floods, and we expect these effects to worsen" Read more.

Check out this month's unmissable gigs in the Belgian capital for your and your friend to enjoy. Read more.