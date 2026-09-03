Drug dealer network busted in Maasmechelen

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Police in Maasmechelen have arrested three men and seized drugs, cash and vehicles after five house searches in an investigation into drug trafficking.

The local Lanaken-Maasmechelen police zone, with support from police in Bilzen-Hoeselt-Riemst, carried out the operation as part of a judicial investigation.

The suspects are three Maasmechelen men aged 68, 38 and 37.

Police said the arrests exposed a network of local drug dealers.

The three men were brought on Wednesday before an investigating judge in Tongeren, who ordered that they be remanded in custody.

During the raids, investigators seized significant quantities of drugs, including 250 grammes of cocaine, 40 grammes of pink coke, also known as synthetic cocaine, and 400 ecstasy pills.

Officers also confiscated €20,000 in cash and accounting records linked to the drugs trade.

Four vehicles were towed away.

Police said further arrests have not been ruled out.