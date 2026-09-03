Thursday, 3 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Ixelles school evacuated due to bomb threat

Thursday, 3 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Ixelles school evacuated due to bomb threat
©

A school in Ixelles, near Place du Luxembourg, was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert, police said.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed the incident, following earlier reporting by Bruzz.

Police were called to the school in the afternoon after the alert was raised, police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

As a precaution, security measures were put in place and the school was evacuated.

The investigation was ongoing, police said, adding that no further information could be released at this stage.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.