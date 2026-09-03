Ixelles school evacuated due to bomb threat

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A school in Ixelles, near Place du Luxembourg, was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert, police said.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed the incident, following earlier reporting by Bruzz.

Police were called to the school in the afternoon after the alert was raised, police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

As a precaution, security measures were put in place and the school was evacuated.

The investigation was ongoing, police said, adding that no further information could be released at this stage.