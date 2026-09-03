Ex-Anderlecht CPAS head takes Vincent Van Quickenborne to court

Former CPAS/ OCMW Anderlecht chairman Mustapha Akouz. ©BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Mustapha Akouz, the former chair of Anderlecht’s Public Centre for Social Welfare (Anderlecht CPAS), is seeking €5,000 in damages from parliamentarian Vincent Van Quickenborne over statements he says seriously harmed his honour and reputation.

Akouz came under scrutiny after a Pano investigation exposed alleged wrongdoing at the Anderlecht CPAS. He has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Van Quickenborne disclosed the formal notice from Akouz on social media.

Akouz, now a Parti Socialiste (PS) member of the Brussels Parliament, is specifically challenging comments Van Quickenborne made in the media during the work of the House Social Affairs Committee.

In a Facebook post, Van Quickenborne said Akouz had lied to parliament and accused him of “pure clientelism” by granting favours to dozens of people. In an appearance on regional broadcaster BX1, he also accused Akouz of corruption.

Responding on social media, Van Quickenborne said he would not be intimidated. “You and your party have come to the wrong address with this political blackmail,” he wrote.

He also questioned why he should apologise. “Because I am doing my job as an MP and opened the stinking pits?” he queried.

The case follows a Pano report broadcast in late 2024 that revealed possible fraud and other abuses at Anderlecht CPAS. The House Social Affairs Committee then held a series of hearings, after which the governing majority set up a working group.

That group approved 13 recommendations, which were later endorsed in a plenary session of parliament.

Among other measures, the text urged the government to join the judicial investigation into the alleged fraud at the CPAS as a civil party.

That step has since been taken.