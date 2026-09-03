Massive training subsidy fraud uncovered in Flanders

Flemish Minister for Education and Work Zuhal Demir. © Dirk Waem/Belga

Flemish social inspectors have uncovered major fraud involving leave subsidies granted by the Flemish Region for training for employees of private businesses.

The inspectors have already recovered or refused €19 million in two cases linked to temporary employment agencies.

The case was disclosed on Thursday by the Flemish press, citing Flemish Employment Minister Zuhal Demir, who said the fraud had continued for several years.

According to the minister, some employers claimed subsidies for workers’ educational leave even though the declared training either did not exist, failed to meet the required criteria, or covered hours when the employee was not actually present.

Two major temporary employment agencies are involved, although the authorities have not named them because a judicial investigation is under way.

The Flemish social inspectorate has now completed two files, enabling the administration to recover or reject a total of €19 million in subsidies. Other investigations involving temporary work agencies are also ongoing.

Fraud linked to worker training is not new in Flanders. In 2023, the Flemish social inspectorate reported 37 investigations into allegedly falsified training documents.

The region has introduced stricter rules from 1 September. Employers or training providers found to have committed fraud can be excluded from the system for two years, or longer in the event of repeat offences, in addition to fines.

In the same effort to tighten controls, Flanders has also decided to restrict the training courses eligible for educational leave subsidies.

The aim is to ensure that only courses with genuine value for the labour market qualify, such as those preparing people for shortage occupations.