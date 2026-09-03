Very few drivers test positive for alcohol during Bob campaigns

A logo pictured at a press conference to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BOB campaign, Wednesday 26 November 2025 in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO MORGANE BERGER

Just 1.36% of drivers tested during this summer’s Bob road safety campaign were found to be over the alcohol limit, the Belgian federal police said on Thursday.

Over the past 12 weeks, police forces across the country carried out 563,913 breath tests. That was higher than in previous years since there were 522,031 tests during the Summer 2025 campaign and 433,712 during the Summer 2024 drive.

In total, 7,667 drivers tested positive for alcohol. That marks a fall from the 2025 campaign, when 1.62% of drivers tested positive, and from the 2.1% registered in 2024.

Police also withdrew 3,811 driving licences as a result of the alcohol checks.

Drug-driving checks were carried out as well, resulting in 1,048 positive saliva tests. That was down from 1,497 during last summer’s campaign.

In connection with those drug tests, 817 driving licences were withdrawn.

The federal police said the share of positive alcohol tests has now fallen for the fifth year in a row. It said this suggested most drivers had understood the Bob campaign’s message and were adjusting their behaviour accordingly.

However, police warned that a minority of drivers continued to ignore that message. They said those motorists were putting both their own safety and that of other road users at risk, and stressed once again that alcohol and driving do not mix.

The BOB campaigns aim to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving.

The 'Bob' is the designated driver who remains sober.