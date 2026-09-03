'The Mysteries of the Cosmos' comes to Brussels

'Smithsonian: The Mysteries of the Cosmos' will open at Tour & Taxis on 24 September, offering an immersive journey through space built with data gathered by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.

The 3D experience takes visitors among representations of thousands of galaxies, through the Milky Way and close to the Sun.

It also explores exoplanets with extreme conditions, a dying star and the edge of a black hole.

Designed to make distant and complex cosmic phenomena easier to grasp from Earth, the exhibition aims to help the public better understand the life cycle of stars, the formation of galaxies and worlds beyond our solar system.

Running for about 40 minutes, the experience traces major stages in cosmic history, from the Big Bang to the formation of the Milky Way and the solar system.

It also shows how scientific discoveries and advances in astronomical observation have transformed our understanding of the universe and humanity’s place within it.

The project was developed in collaboration with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, which collected the data used to create it.

It has been selected for the Venice Immersive section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.