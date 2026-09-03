Brussels Airlines flight crew are not obliged to operate flights to Israel

Credit: Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines pilots and cabin crew can still refuse to operate flights to and from Tel Aviv, following talks on Thursday between the airline’s management and unions.

The talks came after the airline resumed flights between Brussels Airport and Tel Aviv at the start of August.

Earlier this week, ACV Puls said the flights were no longer being operated solely by volunteers but had instead been added to the normal roster.

The Flemish Christian trade union disputes the assessment that the situation is safe enough for a full resumption of flights. It also noted that Belgian authorities still advise against non-essential travel to Israel.

ACV Puls filed a strike notice to ensure staff could refuse to work on those flights.

After Thursday’s consultation meeting, Brussels Airlines said it had listened to staff concerns about the safety of flights to Tel Aviv and responded to them.

Spokesman Nico Cardone said flights to Israel are now being scheduled as normal by the airline.

However, he said aviation procedures allow crew members to decline to operate a flight if they do not feel psychologically fit to do so, under the “unfit to fly” procedure.

He said staff could continue to use that procedure, as always, without fear of repercussions.

Despite the union protest, a Brussels Airlines flight to Israel departed as scheduled on Wednesday morning, followed by another on Thursday morning.