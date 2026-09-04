Belgian Jews consider ban on USG match against Israeli Hapoel Beer Sheva antisemitism

Picture shows supporters of Belgian football club Union Saint-Gilloise. Credit: Belga/Mateusz Kukulka

The mayor of Leuven imposed a ban on a football match between Brussels club Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) and the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, which was supposed to take place in October. According to Belgian Jews, this is an "expression of antisemitism".

The match is supposed to be played on 22 October as part of the Europa League. Since USG's stadium does not meet UEFA standards, the Brussels club cannot play at their own Duden Park and has turned to the OH Leuven stadium, Den Dreef, to host its opponents in this competition.

However, the city of Leuven decided on Tuesday to prohibit the match due to risks of disturbances related to the arrival of an Israeli club, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The match cannot go ahead for safety reasons, just as matches involving the Red Flames and the Red Devils have been banned at OH Leuven’s ground in the past," said Leuven mayor Mohamed Ridouani (Vooruit).

"I am being consistent in this approach. We cannot guarantee safety," he stressed. Ridouani also stated that the USG football team had already been informed via OH Leuven.

USG's other matches against European opponents are less controversial – Celtic, Real Sociedad and Lech Poznań – and will still take place in Leuven.

The Brussels football club told Bruzz that it had taken note of the decision and is in consultation with all parties involved to find a solution. USG will inform supporters as soon as there is more clarity on where the match against Hapoel Be’er Sheva will take place.

The Coordination Committee of Jewish Organisations of Belgium (CCOJB), meanwhile, condemned the reasons cited for banning the match, particularly those related to security.

"It is the mayor's responsibility to ensure public safety, and it is irresponsible to shift this burden," they said, adding that the decision is more likely driven by a "hatred of Israel". However, there is no evidence to support this claim.