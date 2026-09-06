Flemish residents struggle to eat healthily due to food environment

The Nutri-Score indicated on food products at Delhaize. Credit: Belga

Flemish residents want to make healthier food choices, but many say that healthy options are not accessible, appealing or affordable enough, according to a new study by Sciensano.

The findings come from the citizen science project 'De Grote Voedselkaart' (The Great Food Map). For the first time, the project asked residents to assess their own food environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, fast-food outlets and short-chain initiatives.

Over four months, more than 2,000 people across Flanders assessed food outlets in their neighbourhoods. The results suggest that, for many residents, the environment in which they buy and consume food makes healthy choices more difficult.

"Healthy food is rarely the easiest choice" in the current food environment, Sciensano said.

Accessibility over nutritional value

When participants were asked why they chose a particular food outlet, accessibility was the most frequently cited factor, accounting for 16.4% of assessments. Taste, staff friendliness and convenience also ranked highly.

Nutritional value, however, was mentioned in only 4.3% of assessments. The perceived healthiness of the food supply also varied considerably depending on the type of outlet.

Short-chain initiatives – such as schemes connecting consumers directly with local producers – received an average score of 4.3 out of five for the healthiness of their food offering. Restaurants scored 3.4, while supermarkets received 3.3. Fast-food and takeaway outlets came last, with an average score of just 2.0.

The survey also revealed a demand for more fruit and vegetable shops, farm shops and short-chain initiatives. However, participants pointed to a practical problem: these options are often more expensive and more difficult to reach, making them harder to incorporate into everyday routines. Those surveyed also called for fewer fast-food outlets around schools.

Worsening food environment

After comparing data on food outlets between 2008 and 2024, the health institute found that the food environment had become less healthy in 80% of Flemish neighbourhoods. Another Sciensano study found a link between the presence of more fast-food restaurants and convenience stores near schools and higher rates of weight gain among children.

The new project also brought citizens together with food environment stakeholders, including local authorities, supermarkets and short-chain initiatives, to develop possible solutions.

Sixteen potential actions were identified. Four received the same high priority from both citizens and other stakeholders: banning advertising for unhealthy food in public spaces; increasing the availability of healthy options in supermarkets; providing education on healthy and affordable food; and scaling up short-chain initiatives while making them more accessible and affordable.

Why only Flanders?

The study does not provide a picture of Belgium as a whole. The Flemish Government financed the project, and it was therefore conducted exclusively in Flanders.

The Flemish project's scale was nevertheless significant. A total of 4,707 citizens registered to participate, 2,364 of whom actively contributed. Together, they submitted 23,783 assessments covering 5,036 unique food outlets.

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