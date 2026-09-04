Belgium in Brief: Looking for a job? You're not alone

Credit: Belga

Hello, good afternoon and happy Friday everyone!

It's Maïthé, rounding off the first post-summer working week with everything you need to know before heading into the weekend.

First up is Brussels' complicated unemployment situation. Federal reforms to unemployment benefits have increased the number of people looking for a job, while austerity measures and economic conditions have reduced the number of positions available.

As reporter Christopher Richards explains, several factors are at play which explain the current employment market, ranging from government policies to an ageing population. You can read the full story here.

Not entirely unrelated is the Federal Government's search for €10 billion to meet the European expenditure benchmark by the end of the legislative term.

While, in principle, "only" €7.7 billion is needed to meet this benchmark, forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predict that that figure will rise to €10 billion by 2031.

The deadline for the Federal Government to reach an agreement is 13 October, when the European Commission expects Belgium’s budget proposal and Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) is due to deliver his State of the Union address to the Federal Parliament.

Last year, this did not materialise: the government had to fall back on temporary budget planning, and De Wever even went to see the King to discuss the situation. The last thing De Wever wants is a repeat of that scenario. Read what's happening here.

And because it's Friday, we also have our regular list of recommendations for things to do this weekend. Whether you're looking for an evening full of laughs, new films to watch or an exhibition to discover, reporter Chase Pray gives you all the details.

As always, for comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Enjoy!

Maïthé

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