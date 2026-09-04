Belgium's latest state bonds raises €1.255 billion

Credit: Belga

The proceeds from Belgium's recent state bond issue ultimately amounted to €1.255 billion, the Federal Debt Agency reported on Friday.

The one-year state bond proved particularly popular, raising more than €1.1 billion. The remaining amount was raised through a ten-year state bond.

On Thursday, the amount subscribed stood at more than €1.3 billion. The fact that the final proceeds are slightly lower is due to people subscribing to a state bond but ultimately failing to pay or forgetting to do so.

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In this issue, the bonds offered net yields of 1.925% and 2.59% respectively – the gross yields being 2.75% and 3.7%.

With proceeds of €1.255 billion, the Debt Agency has achieved its best result since the ‘Van Peteghem bonds’ – tax-efficient state bonds through which the Treasury raised a record sum of nearly €22 billion in 2023.

The target audience for government bonds is private individuals. In principle, they are issued four times a year.