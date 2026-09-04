Brewers celebrate 10th Anniversary of UNESCO recognition

FOCUS COVERAGE REQUESTED TO BELGA A picture shows people enjoying a beer during the opening of the 'Belgian Beer Weekend 2024' beer festival at the Grote Markt - Grand-Place square in the city center of Brussels on Friday 06 September 2024. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

Belgian Brewers opened the 26th Belgian Beer Weekend on Brussels’ Grand-Place on Friday, celebrating 10 years since Belgium's beer culture was added to Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list.

At the same time, they warned that falling consumption and tighter federal health rules are putting the sector under pressure.

Still, the mood was festive as the industry marked a decade since the international recognition of Belgium’s beer culture.

Decline in consumption

Brewers said the heritage remains strong, but argued that the sector’s future is under strain as consumption has been declining for years.

During the traditional academic session at Brussels City Hall, the Chevalerie du Fourquet des Brasseurs honoured representatives of the hospitality sector, one of brewing’s closest allies.

This year, instead of decorating politicians, the brewers' guild inducted the heads of the country’s three hospitality sector federations: Matthias De Caluwe for Flanders, Nathalie Laurent for Wallonia and Matthieu Léonard for Brussels.

Open letter against change in health warning

The political message was not absent, but it had already been widely aired in recent days through an open letter from Belgian Brewers covered in Belgian and international media.

The industry challenged the government’s plan to change the health warning from 'Alcohol abuse harms health' to 'Alcohol harms health.'

The issue remains sensitive even within the governing majority, as signatories to the letter included figures from Arizona coalition parties such as MR and N-VA.

Strong reactions to brewers' open letter

Belgian Brewers President Lorin Parys said the open letter had prompted strong reactions, both supportive and critical. EU Member States are examining the draft royal decree, while some objections have been raised by parliamentarians, and comments have also come from the European Commission, he said.

“That means some questions still remain unanswered,” Parys said in an appeal to the government, made up of N-VA, Vooruit, CD&V, Les Engagés and MR parties. “It is time to begin a thorough discussion on the issue, and we are ready to do so.”

Lodovico Folin-Calabi, director of Unesco’s Brussels liaison office, reflected on the recognition granted 10 years ago. He said intangible heritage status does not protect a product itself, but rather the ability to make it, the know-how behind it and the living culture surrounding Belgian beer.

About 500 types of beer on offer

The original application was submitted by the German-speaking Community, whose minister-president, Oliver Paasch, also stressed the importance of beer to both Belgium and the community he leads.

About 500 different beers are on offer on Brussels’ Grand-Place this weekend. From Friday afternoon, around 50 breweries began serving their drinks in 15cl tasting glasses as part of a campaign that also encourages visitors to drink in moderation.

Around 65,000 people are expected over the three-day event in the enclosed Grand-Place area.

Bruges to host beer festival on 12-13 September

To mark the 10th anniversary of Unesco recognition, another bar has been set up at Place de la Bourse. From Friday until Sunday 13 September, about 40 breweries will present their beers there.

Visitors can also explore Belgian beer culture in all its aspects through activities focusing on brewing, serving, tasting, cooking and food-and-beer pairings.

A Belgian Beer Week will also take place across the country, with the hospitality sector again in the spotlight. Next weekend, Bruges will host a major beer festival on 12 and 13 September.