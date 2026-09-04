Anti-poverty network launches campaign against excessive debt

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden is among the backers of the Stop Debt campaign against excessive indebtedness.© Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s anti-poverty network will run its 'Stop Debt' campaign from 16 September to 16 October to raise awareness on over-indebtedness, the organisation announced on Friday.

The initiative is backed by the ministers responsible for Health and Social Affairs (Frank Vandenbroucke), Consumer Protection (Rob Beenders) and Justice (Annelies Verlinden), as well as the Federal Public Planning Service for Social Integration and the Federal Public Service Economy.

According to the network, one in five people in Belgium risk serious financial difficulties because of a single unexpected bill.

The campaign has two main strands. The first focuses on the reality of over-indebtedness through video testimonies from people affected by it.

The second is a conference aimed at discussing the challenges linked to excessive debt, possible responses and reforms already under way.

The conference will take place on 16 September in the presence of ministers Vandenbroucke, Beenders and Verlinden.

The organisation said the campaign comes amid recent political developments, including several reforms announced by the federal government on collective debt settlement, SECAL, and the fees and practices of bailiffs.