Brussels gears up for a host of contemporary art events

Visitors look at artworks at the Kanal-Pompidou Centre, a modern and contemporary art museum and cultural exchange centre in Brussels.© Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Brussels is set for a busy autumn in contemporary art, with the reopening of KANAL Centre Pompidou and the 20th anniversary of WIELS among the season’s main highlights, Visitbrussels said on Friday.

KANAL Centre Pompidou, housed in the former Citroën garage, will reopen in November after eight years of renovation work.

Its main exhibition, 'A Truly Immense Journey,' will feature works from the collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Nine additional satellite exhibitions will also be staged across the venue.

WIELS, which has become a major contemporary art institution in the Belgian capital, will mark its 20th anniversary over the same period.

The centre will present Soul Witness by Ali Cherri, as well as an exhibition by Zimbabwean artist Portia Zvavahera.

Elsewhere, the Musée d’Ixelles is due to reopen in March 2027 after years of renovation.

In October, the ATOMA ART Center will open in Forest in the former ATOMA factory. The 5,000-m2 venue will be dedicated entirely to the creation, production and presentation of contemporary art.

Visitbrussels said Brussels has increasingly established itself in recent years as one of the driving centres of contemporary art in Europe, thanks to major exhibitions, a wide range of events, international galleries and high-quality art fairs.

Many other exhibitions are also planned across the capital, including at the Bozar, Hangar, Maison des Arts, Villa Empain and MAD Brussels.