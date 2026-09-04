Man risks three years in jail for raping 16-year-old ex-girlfriend

Police. Credit: Belga

Prosecutors in Liège on Friday requested a three-year prison sentence for a man accused of raping his 16-year-old former partner while she was under the influence of medication.

The sentence could be combined with probation measures, the prosecutors told the Liège Criminal Court.

The events are alleged to have taken place on the night of 3 to 4 November 2023, when the defendant was staying at the victim’s home after finding himself without transport.

According to the prosecution, the young man first tried to have sex with her, but she refused.

The victim then took medication and fell asleep.

Prosecutors say the defendant took advantage of her state to force sexual intercourse on her.

After the incident, he initially apologised to the victim before later denying the allegations. At an earlier hearing, however, he had admitted the facts and said he was prepared to take responsibility for his actions.

The prosecution asked the court to impose a three-year prison term with probation.

Defence lawyer Me Gilissen argued for a standalone probation sentence or a suspended prison term.

The court is due to deliver its judgment on 2 October.