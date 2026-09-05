Choreography and painting unite at new exhibition in MACS

Illustration picture shows the Musee des Arts Contemporains (MAC'S) at the Grand-Hornu site in Mons , on Tuesday 31 May 2016. BELGA PHOTO ERIC CORNU

The Museum of Contemporary Arts (MACS) at Grand-Hornu will host Belle-Île, an exhibition by choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and painter Steven Fillet, from 6 September to 1 November 2026.

The show brings together the two contemporary artists after an intensive residency in Brittany, combining monumental painting with contemporary dance in a rare joint project.

At the heart of the exhibition is Belle-Île, a series of seven monumental paintings to be displayed in the museum’s long Salle-pont gallery.

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According to the organisers, the project was created in autumn 2024 on Belle-Île-en-Mer, off the coast of Brittany, where the artists chose to leave the studio and work outdoors in a landscape shaped by wind, water and light.

They stretched a vast canvas measuring five by 20 metres on a cliff edge, creating a striking white surface whose abstraction contrasted with the scale and force of the surrounding elements.

The 100-square-metre canvas, serving both as painting surface and dance floor, was gradually marked by movement and drawing.

The result, the organisers said, is a slow accumulation of gestures and time, layered one upon another until they reveal a presence: a place, two bodies and a moment.

De Keersmaeker will also present a new solo work at MACS, Amnesia, inspired by Beethoven’s final piano sonata.

The performance will take place on 5 and 13 September and on 4 and 25 October, unfolding as a horizontal line across the full length of the museum’s Salle-pont gallery.