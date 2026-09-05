Over 10,000 attend nine-hour techno fest in Antwerp

I Love Techno event in Ghent, November 2001, when drug use was higher in Flanders. Credit: Belga / Lieven Van Assche

A sold-out open-air event featuring Antwerp techno artist Amelie Lens got under way at the KMSKA museum in Antwerp on Saturday afternoon, drawing 14,000 people for a nine-hour programme.

Lens is the main attraction and is due to perform a three-hour DJ set on Saturday evening, where she will also celebrate the release of her album AURA.

The line-up also includes BLONDEX, Herton and Regal b2b ANNĒ, all from Lens’s label. The event is taking place in Leopold De Waelstraat and runs from 14:00 to 23:00.

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According to the organisers, it is the first time an event of this scale has been held at the KMSKA.

After dark, the museum’s façade and surrounding area will become part of the show through a video installation. Organisers say the aim is to bring together music, art, architecture and technology.

“We are proud as a city of the beautifully renovated museum and very proud of our own techno legend Amelie Lens,” said Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg of N-VA. “The combination of Amelie’s show with the KMSKA as the backdrop for her performance is something we have secretly dreamed of for a long time.”

For the event, bus and tram services in front of the museum have been partially suspended or diverted. Chaos in the City is staging the event in partnership with the city of Antwerp.