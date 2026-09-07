Prison guards on strike over staff shortages and overcrowding

Illustrative image of bars on the window of a prison cell. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A five-day strike in Belgian prisons began on Sunday evening, as part of an action called by trade unions over ongoing issues including overcrowding, staff shortages and safety issues.

The strike started at 22:00 on Sunday and will continue until 22:00 on Friday. Since it lasts longer than two days, prison management can requisition prison officers if there are insufficient volunteers to maintain a minimum staffing level.

The discontent among prison staff is not new. They are demanding solutions to longstanding problems such as overcrowding, a large number of inmates sleeping on the floor, and staff shortages.

According to the unions, the conditions in the prisons also lead to unsafe circumstances.

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