Belgium in Brief: Crime and punishment

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, good afternoon and bonjour!

Maïthé here again, at the start of a new week.

September does not only signify new beginnings for school children and students, but also for the judicial system. This year, the start is extra fresh, as Belgium's new Criminal Code came into effect.

Reporter Anas El Baye spoke with Damien Vandermeersch, a magistrate at Belgium's Court of Cassation and the mastermind behind the new code. As the previous legislation dated back to the 19th century, Vandermeersch stressed that it was high time for an update.

The language of the code has been modernised and its provisions simplified, but the main objective of the reform is to reflect the changed philosophy on crime and punishment underpinning the entire code.

From the prison system and repeat offending to psychiatric treatment, psychological violence and even ecocide – the reform makes for a fascinating read.

Also on our website today is a story about the record number of student entrepreneurs in Belgium. More and more young people are starting a business during their studies, as they consider their time at university "the ideal moment to experiment" with entrepreneurship.

Regular contributor Dominique Soenens spoke to one of them, as well as to several experts, to find out where the sudden increase in student businesses is coming from. Read about it here.

We also have a story about Americans living in Belgium. US citizens on this side of the ocean are being urged to register to vote and request their absentee ballots now, as legal uncertainty continues to surround new US rules governing mail-in voting ahead of the November midterm elections.

As reporter Léa Huppe writes, mail-in voting has existed in the United States for decades, but its use expanded significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. It subsequently became central to US President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. Now, critics say he's on a personal crusade against it. More information here.

Then, I also want to highlight two stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Firstly, reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin wrote a very interesting and important story about Belgium's asbestos history, and how it continues to impact the country and the rest of the world.

He spoke to a family which has been particularly affected by asbestos and the cancers it causes, as well as several advocates who are trying to get justice for the victims. The result is a harrowing account of failures and cover-ups that is definitely worth your time.

And lastly, our Features Editor Isabella Vivian is back with her dating column. As she says, most first dates are a bit uneventful. From the awkwardness to the small talk, usually nothing very interesting happens.

Unless, of course, it does. As Isabella demonstrates in this column, sometimes you come away from a first date with the most absurd story of your life. Have a read here.

As always, for comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you!

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One of the minds behind Belgium's new Criminal Code explains why prison is not the answer to every crime, stating that justice ought to be restorative. Read more.

Research shows that student-run businesses grow faster and generate more turnover and jobs than the average start-up. Read more.

Ballots must be sent 45 days before election day, meaning 19 September this year. Read more.

The 52-year-old was arrested at Brussels Airport, having previously held an executive position at the bankrupt microchip manufacturer BelGan. Read more.

Energy prices are rising sharply in Belgium as geopolitical tensions and the return of seasonal demand put renewed pressure on consumers. Read more.

Financial concerns appear to be linked to a poor understanding of actual treatment costs. Younger people were the most likely to underestimate prices. Read more.

At what point when you start dating someone should you reveal that you're related to a terrorist? Read more.