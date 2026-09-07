ArtContest to showcase 10 young artists at its 22nd edition

Visitors at a previous edition of the ArtContest contemporary art competition in Brussels. © focus.levif.be

ArtContest will showcase ten young contemporary artists at the Botanique in Brussels from 7 October to 22 November as part of its 22nd edition, organisers said on Monday.

The annual contemporary art competition aims to discover, support and follow the work of emerging artists over the long term.

After reviewing the applications, the jury selected ten artists: Badi Rezzak, Eva Maria Bouillon, Felix De Clercq, Luys Kayin, Lennert Lefever, Louiz Castiella Marino, Camille Amandine, Roels Sebastian, Vielma Fleischhacker and Noé Znidarsic.

Their work will be exhibited during the event, and four of them will be named laureates.

This year also sees the arrival of a new jury member, Barbara Cuglietta, director of the Jewish Museum of Belgium.

She will join Catherine Mayeur, an art history professor and critic, Liliane De Wachter, a curator, Simon Delobel, a curator and art historian, and Bas Hendrikx, curator at Kanal-Centre Pompidou.

ArtContest has partnered with the Prix Carré sur Seine and the Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles/Paris for this edition.

As part of that collaboration, Lina Filipovich, Pablo Hnatow and Yosra Mojtahedi, artists from the Prix Carré sur Seine 2025, will also present their work.

Founded in 2005, the annual competition is open to young Belgian artists and those living in Belgium.