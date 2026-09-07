Syngenta to close its Seneffe site by late 2027

This photo, taken on 29 August 2022, shows a logo of Swiss global agrochemicals and biotechnology company Syngenta at its factory in Schweizerhalle near Basel. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Syngenta Chemicals said on Monday it will close its site in Seneffe, Hainaut, by the end of 2027, putting about 170 jobs at risk.

The site develops, fills and packages crop-protection products.

The Swiss-based group said the decision was driven by major market, cost and regulatory pressures.

It said these challenges, particularly at national and European level, had undermined the site’s long-term competitiveness.

Syngenta added that it would continue to serve Belgian farmers and other stakeholders from its offices in Ghent and Brussels.