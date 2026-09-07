Russia announces closure of German consulate in St. Petersburg

Consulate of Germany in St. Petersburg. © tripadvisor

Russia announced on Monday that it would close Germany’s consulate in St Petersburg by late next week.

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said it was withdrawing consent for the consulate-general to operate. It said the mission must stop its work no later than 18 September.

The ministry added that consulate staff must leave Russian territory by the same date.

The announcement marks the latest escalation since Berlin ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Bonn and the Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Last week, Moscow had already announced the imminent closure of German cultural centres across Russia and summoned Germany’s chargé d’affaires, accusing the German authorities of “anti-Russian actions and statements."

On Monday, the Russian Foreign ministry said employees of the Goethe-Institut must leave Russia by 13 September.

“It is precisely the German authorities that have once again provoked a new cycle of escalation in bilateral relations,” the ministry said.

Berlin said last week that Russia’s last remaining consulate in Germany, located in Bonn, would close on 18 September, along with the Russian cultural centre in Berlin, also known as the Russian House.

Germany made that announcement after formally accusing Russia of attempting an attack involving an explosives-laden drone in early August at Leipzig airport, a key military hub for the German armed forces, NATO and aid deliveries to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Berlin wanted “once again” to wage war against Russia.