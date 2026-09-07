Socialist Party says Belgium is facing a 'disastrous' situation

PS leader Paul Magnette. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Belgium is facing a disastrous budgetary and economic situation, Parti Socialiste (PS) leader Paul Magnette said on Monday as he attacked what he called the failures of right-wing governments.

Magnette made the comments at the Socialist party's back-to-school executive meeting, held in Charleroi, which brought together dozens of legislators, local elected officials and party figures.

The gathering was used to review the political situation at the various levels of government and to highlight what the party described as “the 10 failures of the right-wing governments.”

Speaking after the meeting, Magnette referred to what he called the country’s dire budgetary and economic position, as partners in the federal majority prepare for difficult budget talks.

“For now, we are last in terms of growth and job creation, and first in terms of inflation and bankruptcies,” he said.

“I do not know how far back in history we would have to go to find such a catastrophic situation in Belgium, but probably to the late 1970s or early 1980s,” he added.

Among measures being discussed to raise new revenue, an increase in the value-added tax is drawing strong opposition from the PS, Magnette said.

He also pointed to the €16 billion in savings and revenue measures his party says it can identify without harming purchasing power.

Referring to speculation that Prime Minister Bart De Wever might seek to weaken the federal state in order to dismantle it more easily, Magnette said he was trying to believe that was not the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie’s intention.

Asked about the possibility of the federal majority collapsing during the budget negotiations, Magnette said his party would be ready for an election if necessary.

He added, however, that the party was not seeking one.

“A majority emerged from the ballot box. It must govern and do its job,” he said.