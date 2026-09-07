Metal industry representatives protest outside European Commission

About 200 stakeholders from the European metal industry assembled on Monday 7 September 2026 in front of the European Commission in Brussels as part of the "European Convoy for Industrial Competitiveness". The industry representatives, organised at the initiative of the European Steel and Metals Distribution Federation (Eurometal), demand that imported steel products and manufactured goods made from steel entering the European market be subject to the same conditions regarding trade, origin, carbon footprint, and regulation. BELGA PHOTO MAYSSAE ASSIBA

About 200 representatives of Europe’s metals industry gathered outside the European Commission in Brussels on Monday to demand tougher and more consistent rules for imported steel and steel-based manufactured goods entering the EU market.

The protest was organised by the European steel and metals distribution federation Eurometal as part of the European Convoy for Industrial Competitiveness.

The protesters called for imported products to be subject to the same trade, origin, carbon and regulatory requirements as those applied within Europe.

Ten coffins, symbolising manufacturing capacity, jobs and industrial expertise, were placed around the Berlaymont building, and at noon the participating lorries sounded their horns in unison.

Eurometal head Alexander Julius warned that European industries were no longer competitive and were being forced either to shut down or move production abroad, putting about 13.5 million jobs at risk.

The federation said steel imported into the EU is already covered by quotas, trade defence measures and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM.

Philippe Mercier, chief executive of the Aciers Grosjean group, said the sector was facing falling steel volumes, pressure on prices and a lack of visibility over production costs when companies purchase steel.

Chetan Corten, head of the Belgian professional union for metal distribution and trade, Belmetal, said the industry was not asking for more subsidies but for greater competitiveness, including a traceability system that is simpler, clearer and more transparent.

The European Commission introduced a mandatory traceability system known as 'Melt and Pour' on 31 August. The system is intended to improve identification of the origin of steel used in certain products.