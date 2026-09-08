Belgium in Brief: An unequal housing crisis

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag and bonjour!

It's Maïthé here, delivering the latest news straight to your inbox.

First up, we have rent discrimination. In Europe, renters are 16% more likely to experience race and ethnicity discrimination than in North America, according to new research published this week by the VUB and UGent.

The researchers found that the difference comes down to the higher levels of racial diversity in US cities, which means a larger share of both landlords and tenants are likely to be non-white. Reporter Christopher Richards spoke to one of the researchers to find out what's happening.

Christopher also took a deep dive into the legal grey area of "employee-entrepreneurs". While France legally recognises people in this position, Belgium is not quite there yet. Could fixing the definition see more workers 'starting up' this way? Find out here.

Talking about legal changes, the Federal Government is changing how alcohol is marketed in Belgium, aiming to reduce young people’s exposure to alcohol marketing.

As reporter Chase Pray explains, alcohol advertisements will soon have to carry the warning "alcohol harms health". Experts agree, and sector federations are up in arms, but will it change drinking habits? Chase gives you a taste of what the change could mean.

For comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Take care!

Maïthé

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An analysis of field tests from over half a million rental applications shines a light on discrimination in access to housing around the world. Read more.

Belgium's "employee-entrepreneur" model exists in a legal grey area, could fixing the definition see more workers 'starting up' this way? Read more.

The Flemish public transport company has proposed a set of measures following a violent assault on a group of ticket inspectors in Antwerp last weekend. Read more.

Emergency services were sent out to investigate loud bangs and flashes of light near the high-voltage lines of the plant. Read more.

The new rules require alcohol advertisements to carry the warning “alcohol harms health.” Read more.

Belgium's language watchdog has backed a complaint against Dutch-only motorway signs around Brussels, raising questions about signage across the capital. Read more.

Gradually reducing the difference in tax treatment between company cars and ordinary wages would generate significant revenue for the Federal Government. Read more.