EU and China sign first criminal case pact tackling corruption and asset recovery

Credit: EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has signed a working arrangement with China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate to set out how the two bodies will co-operate on criminal cases.

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi and China’s Chief Grand Prosecutor Ying Yong signed the agreement in Luxembourg, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced.

The arrangement sets out the practical steps for judicial co-operation under existing legal frameworks, with a focus on cases involving organised crime groups affecting the EU’s financial interests, money laundering and corruption.

It also covers improving the recovery of illicit assets.

Action plan for 2026 – 2028

A separate action plan for 2026 – 2028 was agreed to develop co-operation practices in these areas, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The EPPO is the European Union’s independent public prosecution office and is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the EU’s financial interests.