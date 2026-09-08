New auction of vehicles from the 'King of Bingo'

More cars once owned by the late Willy Michiels, pictured above,will be on sale from 8 to 15 September at Sotheby's. © 7sur7.be

Around 100 cars and motorcycles from the collection of entrepreneur Willy Michiels, known as the 'King of Bingo,' will be auctioned online by RM Sotheby’s from Tuesday until 15 September.

The sale features vehicles from 28 different marques, ranging from vintage models to luxury cars and sports vehicles. Most lots will be offered without a reserve price.

Michiels, who died in 2020, had already been the subject of a previous vehicle sale in Summer 2025. That auction included more than 100 vintage Porsche tractors dating from 1952 to 1962.

Mercedes-Benz is the most heavily represented brand in the latest auction.

Highlights include a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster and a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. Michiels bought the Landaulet at auction in Knokke in 2017, when it became the most expensive car ever sold at auction in Belgium.

The proceeds from that sale were donated to charitable causes supported by the German manufacturer.

Born in Kerksken, in East Flanders, Michiels built a gambling empire from the 1950s through jukeboxes, slot machines and bingo games before founding Napoleon Games.

He also served three terms as mayor of Haaltert and was well known for his passion for rare and exceptional collectors’ items.