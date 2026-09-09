Student organisations in Ghent tighten initiation rules

Young students at the University of Ghent campus.© Belga

Student associations in Ghent have tightened the rules for initiation rituals ahead of the new academic year, introducing stricter limits on sleep deprivation, food consumption and physically punishing tasks.

Under the new guidelines, first-year students must be allowed at least six uninterrupted hours of sleep each night. They may no longer be made to eat food intended for animals or forced to remain on their knees for long periods.

The rules were drawn up and approved by student representatives, who also oversee how the initiations are carried out.

The document applies to the 2026-2027 academic year and adds to Ghent’s existing decree on initiation rituals.

Challenges involving the consumption of large quantities of food or drink are now banned. Products such as garlic must also not be consumed in amounts that could cause irritation, injury or burns.

Prolonged intimidating shouting is forbidden, as are activities deliberately designed to inflict pain or cause severe discomfort.

The length of initiations is also restricted. Ritual activities may not last more than five working days.

During that period, only one strenuous task is allowed, and it may last no longer than five hours. New students must also be given at least three hours of free time each day, in addition to classes and placements.

Ghent University said the rules were not imposed by its board, the rector or the institution itself.

Instead, oversight is handled by a body made up of representatives of the student associations. They act as supervisors of initiation rituals, investigate possible breaches and decide on any sanctions.

Later in the academic year, the entire framework governing initiations will be reviewed. As part of that process, the student associations and Ghent University also want to examine the place these activities still hold and whether they continue to offer any added value.