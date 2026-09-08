Vincent Kompany named a finalist for Best Coach Award

Bayern Munich's Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany arrives for the German first division Bundesliga football match between Schalke 04 and FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on September 5, 2026. UWE KRAFT / AFP

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been named among the five finalists for the Ballon d’Or Coach of the Season award, organisers France Football announced on Tuesday.

The Belgian led Bayern to a domestic league and cup double last season.

He is up against four Spanish coaches: Mikel Arteta, who won the Premier League with Arsenal; Luis de la Fuente, who guided Spain to the World Cup title; Unai Emery, who won the Europa League with Aston Villa; and Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League and the French title with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Coach of the Season award is decided by an international jury of 100 specialist journalists.

The voting period covers the whole of last season, from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, ending with the World Cup final.

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in London on 26 October.