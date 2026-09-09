New night train connects Brussels and Milan from now

Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium will have a new night train connection starting from Wednesday, as the Dutch-Belgian railway company European Sleeper begins its operations between Brussels and Milan (northern Italy).

The first train on the new route departs from Milan on Wednesday at around 16:45, arriving in Brussels shortly before noon on Thursday. Along the way, the train stops in several places including Como (Italy), Lugano, Aarau (Switzerland), and Cologne (Germany).

In Belgium, the train also stops in Verviers. In the reverse direction, departure from Brussels is scheduled for 19:10, with arrival in Milan the following day at 11:40.

The train will run three times a week in each direction.

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From mid-December, the route between Brussels and Cologne will be adjusted: the night train will then run from Brussels to Antwerp and the Dutch cities of Breda and Eindhoven, and onwards to Cologne — no longer passing through Verviers and Aachen.

European Sleeper also operates night trains from Brussels via Amsterdam to destinations including Berlin, Dresden, and Prague, and from Paris via Brussels to Hamburg and Berlin.

The Austrian railway company ÖBB also operates night trains between Brussels and Vienna.

From mid-December until the end of March, Travelski, a subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes (the parent company of the amusement parks Bellewaerde and Walibi), will operate a weekly night train from the Netherlands, via Antwerp and Brussels, to the French Alps and back.

European Sleeper previously announced plans to introduce a night train in 2028 from Brussels and Amsterdam to Copenhagen (Denmark) and Malmö (Sweden). The Spanish city of Barcelona is also on the radar.