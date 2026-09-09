Average Rob raises €1 million in a single day for his chip joints

Youtuber Average Rob (Robert Van Impe) pictured during the 16th edition of the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week in Knokke-Heist in October 2025. © BELGA/ PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER

La Patate, the chip shop chain launched by influencer Average Rob - real name Robert Van Impe - has raised €1 million through a crowdlending campaign in a single day, hitting its maximum target and closing early.

The public fundraising round had originally aimed to collect €500,000. Instead, investor demand pushed the campaign to its cap within 24 hours.

The money will be used to expand the business, which currently has two outlets, in Antwerp and Leuven. A third is due to open soon in Ostend.

Financial figures shared as part of the campaign show the company expects to end the year with turnover of €1.8 million and a net loss of €500,000.

Next year, La Patate plans to open six more locations. It forecasts turnover of €7.8 million and a small profit.

By 2029, the company aims to operate 21 chip shops, generate €24.9 million in turnover and post a net profit of €700,000.

A total of 491 people invested in the fast-moving crowdfunding round, with an average contribution of €2,000.

Investors will also receive a weekly free portion of chips for a year.

The first La Patate branch opened in Antwerp in May. While Average Rob is the public face of the chain, the business is also backed by his partners, entrepreneurs Gilles Mattelin and Jorn Vanysacker, investment fund Green Park Investment Partners and hospitality group MTM.