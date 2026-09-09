Brussels Urban Sessions kicks off Friday at the Cinquantenaire

Image shows a press moment held to present the 5th edition of Brussels Urban Sessions, on Wednesday 09 September 2026 in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO MATEUSZ KUKULKA

The fifth edition of Brussels Urban Sessions will take place from Friday to Sunday at Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, featuring an international BMX Freestyle event ranked Hors Class by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Training sessions for all categories began on Wednesday, with athletes and their coaches familiarising themselves with the courses and different modules on site.

At the foot of the Cinquantenaire arches, the BMX area has been set up on one side, while spaces for 3×3 basketball, parkour and skateboarding occupy the other part of the venue.

The Hors Class category is the UCI’s second‑highest classification for international BMX Freestyle events, designed to recognise competitions that meet the most demanding standards in organisation, sporting quality, and global positioning.

More than 350 athletes are expected to take part in this week's BMX Freestyle event. The line-up includes several leading international names, including world champions Kieran Reilly and Brandon Loupos, as well as 2026 European champions Noemi Molnar and Jordan Clark.

The competition will be held on a 1,200-square-metre freestyle park.

Brussels Urban Sessions will also feature demonstrations, sports initiation sessions, musical performances and an international street art festival.

DJ sets will be organised in collaboration with Couleur Café.

After attracting 26,000 visitors in 2025, organisers hope to draw more than 35,000 this year.

Entry to the festival is free, although paid tickets are available for the stands at the international BMX Freestyle competitions.