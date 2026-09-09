Carrefour recalls mincemeat due to possible presence of plastic bits

A Carrefour shop. © Belga / Sophie Kip

Carrefour has recalled a batch of minced pork and veal sold in some of its Belgian stores after the product was found to be at risk of containing pieces of plastic.

The supermarket chain said the recall was launched as a precaution following an inspection and in consultation with Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain.

The affected product is Carrefour’s 'Haché porc et veau budget pack,' sold at the butcher’s counter in selected stores.

According to the retailer, it may contain fragments of green plastic.

The product has already been removed from sale, but some packs were sold before the recall began.

The recall concerns packs with EAN code 2721519000000, use-by date 12 September 2026, and lot number L05020926.

Each pack weighs about 1.5 kg and was sold between 2 and 8 September 2026.