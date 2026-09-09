Philippe Gillain Collection robbery case adjourned to January

Credit : Legalist.be

The Liège Court of Appeal on Wednesday adjourned to January 2027 a case involving the theft of a collection of military artifacts belonging to the late Philippe Gillain, ordering further investigative steps before it gives its final ruling.

The case involves merchant navy officer Marc V., accused of stealing his associate's military collection from a private museum at his home in 2017.

On Wednesday, a witness told the court that a key to Gillain’s home was hidden in a barn on the property.

The witness, a friend of the victim and a fellow collector, said he had noticed suspicious behaviour by Marc V.

He estimated that removing the collection, which would have taken four to five hours, could only have been done through the main door. A key to the house was hidden in a barn, accessible to anyone who knew where to find it, he explained.

Philippe Gillain, father of actress Marie Gillain, began collecting objects linked to the Nazi Germany period at the age of 14.

His collection, built up over a lifetime, included uniforms and smaller items such as armbands, insignia, pennants, enamel plaques and trophies.

It was regarded as one of the largest and most complete collections of its kind in Europe, with an estimated value of more than €1.5 million.

Gillain’s daughters, Céline and Marie, are continuing legal action originally brought by their late father. They suspect his former trusted associate of being the thief or of having ordered the theft, which allegedly took place between 29 August and 12 September 2017.

Prosecutors have requested a 12-month suspended prison sentence for the accused.

The hearing will resume on 13 January 2027.