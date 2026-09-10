Many Belgian post offices face closure as government seeks €50 million in savings

Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgium's Federal Government is negotiating a new management agreement with postal operator Bpost, as their current deal will end at the end of the year. However, the government is looking to cut €50 million from the subsidy agreed to in the agreement.

The subsidy accounts for a third of Bpost's current funding, which could significantly reduce the number of Belgian post offices.

One major change being discussed is possibly removing the requirement for every municipality to have a post office. Reportedly, 33 locations have been considered for closure, although government officials have claimed discussions over the new agreement are still underway.

In a statement to The Brussels Times, Bpost confirmed that discussions are still ongoing and that no decision has been confirmed yet.

The proposed changes are partly based on how frequently offices are used and the services they provide. Larger locations offering a wider range of postal and financial services are expected to be prioritised, while smaller offices with limited hours and fewer customers are more likely to be considered for closure.

These changes would not just affect postal services, as Bpost offices have also become an important access point for banking services since BNP Paribas Fortis took over Bpost bank.

The bank began providing services through 656 Bpost locations in 2024. Those offices have since recorded millions of customer visits, with 865,000 visits during the first half of 2026 alone. The network also helped BNP Paribas Fortis attract around 30,000 new customers in 2025.

The potential closures could therefore remove banking access in some smaller communities. Of the 33 municipalities reportedly under consideration, 31 no longer have their own BNP Paribas Fortis branch. In 12, the Bpost office is reportedly the only remaining physical banking location.

To avoid mass layoffs, Bpost intends, where possible, to move employees from smaller offices to other nearby locations. Bpost states their key priorities of ensuring quality of service, quality jobs for their employees and ensuring they can continue to invest in their proximity networks remain the same.