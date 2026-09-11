What to do in Brussels this weekend: 11 - 13 September

Are you looking for a fun, unique event to attend this weekend?

From urban sports to comedy shows and classical music, Brussels has a range of events taking place this weekend. Here are The Brussels Times top picks for this weekend.

Move your body

Brussels Urban Sessions, Parc du Cinquantenaire, 11-13 September

If you’re interested in urban sports, music and street art, then be sure to check out Brussels Urban Sessions in Parc du Cinquantenaire. The programme will feature BMX Freestyle, 3x3 Basketball, Parkour and Skateboarding.

MX will take centre stage, with world champions and Olympic-level riders competing on a 1,200-square-metre freestyle park beneath the Cinquantenaire arches. The free festival will also feature DJs through a collaboration with Couleur Café, international street artists and activities for families.

Find out more here.

Out and about

Wanderlust Beer Festival, Marché aux Poissons, 12-13 September

Wanderlust, organised by the Brussels Beer Project, is a two-day craft beer festival taking place this weekend. The festival will bring together 13 independent breweries from Belgium and abroad and will have 56 beers for attendees to discover, including exclusive creations and limited releases.

The event will also have street food, DJ sets and other entertainment. This year’s edition also includes a tasting challenge where visitors can collect stamps from participating breweries for a chance to win a prize.

Find more information here.

Sablon Design Market, Place du Grand Sablon, 11-13 September

The ninth annual Sablon Design Market will bring roughly 30 exhibitors specialising in vintage and design to Brussels. Attendees can browse a broad selection of furniture, lighting, jewellery, art, ceramics, and other collectible or decorative pieces.

The market is free to attend, with opening hours running from 15:00 to 21:00 on Friday, 09:00 to 21:00 on Saturday and 09:00 to 18:00 on Sunday. Visitors can also get free expertise for items they bring to be assessed.

Find more information here.

Sit and enjoy

HYPNOTIC, La Madeleine, Sunday 13 September

The HYPNOTIC opera recital European Tour stops by Brussels Sunday, with an immersive classical music performance by mezzo-soprano Kseniia Nikolaieva and French pianist Florent Mourie.

By combining opera, atmosphere and silence, the programme will be different than the “traditional” concert experience. The performance begins at 19:00 and runs for around an hour, with tickets costing €35.

Find more information here.

Top Shelf Comedy, La Plume Persée, Saturday 12 September

Some of Brussels sharpest and funniest stand-up comics will return to the stage this Saturday for Top Shelf Comedy’s opening show. From fresh takes to laugh-out-loud stories, each act brings something unique for audiences to enjoy.

Saturday night's show will feature Finnish headliner Harri Soinila, comedian Thao Cao as the feature and a handful of supporting acts from France, Russia and Belgium. All acts will be delivered in English.

Find more information here.