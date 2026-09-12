Five Brussels squares become dancefloors for Open Air Festival

Credit: Instagram/Brussels Open Air Festival

This Saturday, you will not need to step inside a nightclub to dance. The Brussels Open Air Festival is taking over several public spaces across the capital for its third edition. From 14:00, five locations will simultaneously host open-air events.

The Brussels Open Air Festival returns to the capital this Saturday 12 September for its third edition. From 14:00 to 22:00, five iconic locations across the capital will be transformed into open-air dancefloors, with 10 Brussels-based collectives bringing a mix of hip-hop, techno, R&B, dub, afrobeats and more.

The festival aims to showcase the diversity of Brussels’ nightlife scene through local collectives. This year’s programme includes 21AM x Bloody Louis at Place du Congrès, Easydone x Still Lookin’ at Place d’Espagne, Nashaz x Fatma Soundsystem x FEMMEBASS at Vaux Hall, La Fabriek x BIOME at Place Jean Rey and Vostock at Place Poelaert.

Five different atmospheres

At Place Jean Rey, La Fabriek and BIOME will offer eight hours of open-air music, running until 22:00. The line-up includes Disjoli B2B Mza, Djip, Hysopé, Vel and Youke B2B Indri, as well as a secret guest. Free earplugs and water will also be available on site.

Over at Place Poelaert, Vostock will take over the square before the party continues at Studio Citygate with a dedicated rave. The event runs from 14:00 to 22:00, followed by a three-stage rave from 23:00 until 7:00.

Vaux Hall will host Nashaz, Fatma Soundsystem and FEMMEBASS, while Place d’Espagne will be taken over by Easydone and Still Lookin’. Finally, Place du Congrès will host a collaboration between 21AM and Bloody Louis.

For those who want to move between different locations throughout the day, a Festival Pass is also available, although the organisers have indicated that quantities are limited.