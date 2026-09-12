Saturday, 12 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Five Brussels squares become dancefloors for Open Air Festival

Saturday, 12 September 2026
By  Léa Huppe
Five Brussels squares become dancefloors for Open Air Festival
Credit: Instagram/Brussels Open Air Festival

This Saturday, you will not need to step inside a nightclub to dance. The Brussels Open Air Festival is taking over several public spaces across the capital for its third edition. From 14:00, five locations will simultaneously host open-air events.

The Brussels Open Air Festival returns to the capital this Saturday 12 September for its third edition. From 14:00 to 22:00, five iconic locations across the capital will be transformed into open-air dancefloors, with 10 Brussels-based collectives bringing a mix of hip-hop, techno, R&B, dub, afrobeats and more.

The festival aims to showcase the diversity of Brussels’ nightlife scene through local collectives. This year’s programme includes 21AM x Bloody Louis at Place du Congrès, Easydone x Still Lookin’ at Place d’Espagne, Nashaz x Fatma Soundsystem x FEMMEBASS at Vaux Hall, La Fabriek x BIOME at Place Jean Rey and Vostock at Place Poelaert.

Five different atmospheres

At Place Jean Rey, La Fabriek and BIOME will offer eight hours of open-air music, running until 22:00. The line-up includes Disjoli B2B Mza, Djip, Hysopé, Vel and Youke B2B Indri, as well as a secret guest. Free earplugs and water will also be available on site.

Over at Place Poelaert, Vostock will take over the square before the party continues at Studio Citygate with a dedicated rave. The event runs from 14:00 to 22:00, followed by a three-stage rave from 23:00 until 7:00.

Vaux Hall will host Nashaz, Fatma Soundsystem and FEMMEBASS, while Place d’Espagne will be taken over by Easydone and Still Lookin’. Finally, Place du Congrès will host a collaboration between 21AM and Bloody Louis.

For those who want to move between different locations throughout the day, a Festival Pass is also available, although the organisers have indicated that quantities are limited.

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