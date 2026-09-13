First section of Brussels C223 bicycle highway completed

Rue Serkeyn. Credit: Beliris

The first section of Brussels’ C223 bicycle highway, connecting Belgica with Brussels-West station, has officially been completed after several months of construction in Koekelberg, Jette and Anderlecht.

The project is intended to provide cyclists with a safer and more comfortable route along railway line L28. But the redevelopment has also significantly changed the use of public space, including the removal of parking spaces along some of the streets concerned.

The three completed sections – Serkeyn, Verheyden and Glasgow – form the first stage of what will eventually become a 6.5-kilometre cycling connection between Anderlecht and the City of Brussels.

On Rue Gisèle Halimi, Rue Gemba and Rue Verheyden, the roads have been converted into cycling zones, meaning motorists are no longer allowed to overtake cyclists. Rue Serkeyn and Rue Glasgow now feature four-metre-wide, two-way cycle paths.

An ochre-coloured surface has been used throughout the route to make the cycle highway immediately recognisable.

More than a cycle path

The project has also brought major changes to several public spaces. On Rue Serkeyn, the road has been redesigned as a shared space, with new meeting areas, play and sports facilities and additional greenery.

Around 40 trees have been planted on the street, while 15 more have been added along Rue Glasgow.

The changes have, however, come at the expense of parking spaces, an issue that has generated reactions from local residents during the redevelopment. The project is part of a broader regional policy aimed at giving more space to walking and cycling, while reducing the amount of public space dedicated to cars.

The works were carried out by Viabuild and cost €7.8 million, funded by Beliris and Brussels Mobility. The cycling infrastructure also benefited from a €4.6 million loan under the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery plan.

Federal Minister responsible for Beliris Bernard Quintin (MR) said the infrastructure needed to reflect changing mobility habits in Brussels. “Our infrastructure must reflect this reality while respecting all road users, whether pedestrians, cyclists or motorists,” he said.

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) described the project as an effort to “reclaim public space”, highlighting the new trees, play areas and meeting spaces created on Rue Serkeyn. “The local residents have gained something tangible,” she said.

The project is not finished yet

The C223 cycle highway will continue to be developed over the coming years. By fall, a footbridge and a new ramp are expected to improve access to L28 Park from Belgica and Bockstael.

Further sections will then be developed progressively, with permit applications for the next stages due to be submitted shortly.

Once completed, the C223 will form part of a wider network of cycle highways linking Brussels with other parts of the capital region and beyond.