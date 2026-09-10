Three arrests in Belgium in international investigation into horses unsuitable for slaughter

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Three suspects have been arrested in Belgium as part of an international investigation into the classification of horses as suitable for slaughter when they are in fact unsuitable for the food chain, according to the federal police.

A total of 24 searches were carried out in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Ireland. The investigation in Belgium was led by the East Flanders Federal Judicial Police, in collaboration with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

International intelligence indicated that “there were alleged malpractices in the international horse sector involving Belgian operators”, said the federal police.

"An initial investigation revealed that the existing systems were apparently being abused to allow horses unsuitable for the food chain – for example, sport horses that had been given various types of medication – to be passed off as animals for slaughter," they added.

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Investigators uncovered a large-scale export of horses from Ireland to Europe, some of which ultimately end up at the abattoir.

According to the police and the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office, a horse dealer from East Flanders is believed to have played a key role in this, collaborating with others from the Netherlands, France and Ireland.

"Based on an initial thorough analysis of the case file, there is a suspicion that fraud was involved, including the forgery of passports, the use of duplicate microchips and the frequent movement of the horses both domestically and abroad," they said.

As a result, an unsuitable horse would be valued as a slaughter horse, at around €1,000 to €1,500.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of 24 searches were carried out on the orders of the investigating judge in Dendermonde, four of which were in Belgium, seven in the Netherlands, seven in France and six in Ireland.

A total of more than 200 officers were deployed. In Belgium, the searches took place in Sint-Gillis-Waas, Kruisem and Zaventem.

“During the searches, more than 1,000 horses were checked for their identity, origin and welfare. A significant number were seized either administratively or by court order," the federal police said.

Further investigations are underway to determine the destinations to which the other horses involved were sent. Registers, invoices and communication devices were also seized, along with more than €100,000 in cash.

In Belgium, three suspects were arrested for questioning. The investigating judge ordered two of them to be remanded in custody, whilst the third suspect has been released on bail. The suspects in custody are due to appear before the chamber in Dendermonde on Friday, which will decide on their continued detention.

The East Flanders Federal Judicial Police and the FASFC collaborated on the case with Europol and police and food safety authorities in the Netherlands, France and Ireland.