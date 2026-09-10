EU disburses €150 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Jordan

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The European Commission has disbursed €150 million in Macro-Financial Assistance loans to Jordan in the second payment under a €500 million EU support programme, it said.

The payment is part of the EU’s fourth Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package for Jordan, a form of EU loan support for partner countries facing financing needs, according to the Commission.

The €500 million programme was approved by the European Parliament and adopted by the Council in April 2025, it added.

The second €150 million instalment follows a first tranche of €250 million paid in September 2025, the Commission said.

The latest payment was made after Jordan met requirements set out in a Memorandum of Understanding agreed with the EU, including implementing reforms and policy measures, upholding democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights, and maintaining a satisfactory track record under a non-precautionary International Monetary Fund programme, it said.

### Further €100 million expected next year

A remaining €100 million under the same programme is expected to be disbursed next year if Jordan fulfils the policy measures set out in the Memorandum of Understanding, the Commission said.

The reforms agreed with the EU cover public finance management, governance and anti-corruption measures, social protection and labour market policies, the green transition and the business environment, it added.

Jordan previously received three EU MFA programmes between 2014 and 2023 worth a total of €1.08 billion in loans, according to the Commission.

Separately, the European Parliament approved a fifth MFA operation for Jordan of up to €500 million in loans last December, and the Council adopted it in January 2026, the Commission said.

Together, the two latest MFA operations bring total EU macro-financial assistance to Jordan to up to €1 billion, it added.