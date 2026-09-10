Ryanair CEO compares rival airlines to 'rapists'

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary pictured during a press conference of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, Wednesday 14 January 2026 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Thursday that he believed it was “entirely justified” to describe rival airlines as “rapists” because of their high fares.

Speaking ahead of Ryanair’s annual general meeting in Dublin, O’Leary said rising ticket prices at other airlines would drive more passengers towards Ryanair.

He said some travellers might still choose not to fly with Ryanair, but argued that more would turn away from Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, British Airways and other carriers in search of the airline’s lower fares.

O’Leary told reporters that those passengers could not afford to travel with what he called “the air rapists” in Europe.

Asked whether such language was appropriate, he replied: “Absolutely.”

When asked whether the remark was insulting to victims of rape and sexual assault, O’Leary said he would “be delighted to insult” the airlines concerned.

Pressed on whether the wording trivialised rape, he said that was simply how he referred to airlines that charged high fares, naming Lufthansa, British Airways and others.