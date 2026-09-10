Delhaize begins adding street-food stands to its stores

Illustration picture shows people shopping at the first of seven new Delhaize supermarkets to be opened at the beginning of this year, in Neerpede, Brussels, on Thursday 22 January 2026. Delhaize executives will present the development strategy behind this project, as well as details on other planned openings in Messancy, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, La Louviÿre, Rocourt, Chatelineau, and Hornu. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Delhaize is gradually introducing street food counters in selected stores under a new concept called Cravy, aimed at customers looking for quality, speed and convenience.

The supermarket chain announced the launch on Thursday, saying the move is designed to respond to changing consumer habits.

Cravy will offer ready-to-eat meals prepared fresh on site and inspired by a range of international cuisines, including US, Italian, Tex-Mex and Asian food.

Customers will place their orders via in-store kiosks and will receive a text message when their food is ready to collect from the counter.

The first Cravy counter opened on Wednesday at Delhaize Belval in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Two Brussels stores are due to follow by the end of the year.

Delhaize said these initial openings will help refine the concept before a wider roll-out to between 150 and 200 stores across its network in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The food counters will be staffed by a mix of existing Delhaize employees and new recruits, with the number of new jobs varying from store to store.

Franchised Delhaize stores will be free to decide whether to install a Cravy food counter.