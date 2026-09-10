Suspects in Brussels-South Kalashnikov case remanded in custody

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A Brussels French-speaking pre-trial chamber has ordered the continued detention for one month of two suspects in the investigation into a Kalashnikov seized on Thursday at Brussels-South railway station.

This was reported on Wednesday by the attorney for one of the suspects.

The weapon was found in a sports bag carried by the first suspect when he arrived at Brussels-South. He had gotten off a train from Mons after starting his journey in France.

The second suspect was arrested a few hours later, during the night from Thursday to Friday, while travelling by car on Boulevard Industriel in Anderlecht.

At a hearing on Wednesday morning, lawyer Benoît Lemal said he had not opposed his client’s continued pre-trial detention because of the man’s administrative status.

The first suspect is 23 years old and is in Belgium without the required documentation.

The second suspect, represented by lawyer Mustapha El Hajjami, had instead requested electronic monitoring subject to certain restrictions.