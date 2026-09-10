Buvens NV withdraws turkey products

Buvens NV is withdrawing sliced turkey products and prepared turkey meat from sale in Belgium, and recalling them from consumers because they may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.

This was announced on Thursday by the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain.

The affected products were sold in various Carrefour and Alvo stores across Belgium.

They carry use-by dates of 8 September 2026 or 9 September 2026 and were on sale from 31 August to 7 September.

Buvens NV has urged customers not to eat the products.

Consumers are asked to return them to the shop where they were bought, where they will be refunded.