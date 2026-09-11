Belgium in Brief: Moment of truth

From left to right: Gazan students Essam Abu Amro, Salwa Abu ElHaj, Ahmad Abu Jami. Credit: Handouts

Hallo, bonjour and happy Friday!

Maïthé here, with the latest news in Belgium.

The first topic on the agenda today is a highly-anticipated one: the potential evacuation of 13 students in Gaza. They were awarded scholarships by Belgian universities to study or do research in Belgium, but they are trapped in a war zone and cannot leave.

The topic has been making headlines in the Belgian press – including in The Brussels Times – for months, but the Federal Government has not made a decision on whether or not to help them. Now that all ministers are back after the summer recess, the topic is finally being discussed today.

It is a difficult one, however, as the Federal Government is divided on which course of action to take.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) wants to ensure the students get to Belgium, but Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) fears a "domino effect", as the students could facilitate the arrival of other Gazans through family reunification. More on that here.

Secondly, today, it has also been exactly 25 years since the United States witnessed its worst terrorist attacks in modern history on 11 September 2001.

Among the nearly 3,000 victims, there was one Belgian man: Patrice Braut, a 31-year-old hailing from the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht. Reporter Josse Van Dessel tells you his story.

Also on our website today, some bad news for those renting in Brussels. The average rent in the Capital Region rose by 1.5% in the first half of this year – pushing the average monthly rent above €1,400 for the first time. Find out more here.

And lastly, reporter Chase Pray gives you some tips on what to do in the Belgian capital this weekend. From urban sports to comedy shows and classical music, there's something for everyone.

For any comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good weekend!

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The issue has been simmering all summer: will Belgium evacuate 13 students from Gaza – who have been awarded scholarships by Belgian universities – or not? Read more.

On 11 September 2001, the United States witnessed its worst terrorist attacks as multiple planes crashed into buildings on its East Coast. Read more.

Average rents in Brussels rose by 1.5% in the first half of this year compared with autumn 2025, pushing the average monthly rent above €1,400 for the first time. Read more.

Higher Belgian government borrowing costs have a knock-on effect on households and construction activity - here's why. Read more.

Belgian companies recorded 133,881 salaried job vacancies in the second quarter, the lowest level since 2020, according to figures published by the statistics agency Statbel on Friday. Read more.

Some freelancers are taking years to make their first €100k, with the gap between top and bottom professions standing at almost five to one. Read more.

From urban sports to comedy shows and classical music, Brussels has a range of events taking place this weekend. Read more.