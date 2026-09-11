The Sablon Design Market is back for its 9th edition

A previous edition of Sablon Design Market at the Place du Sablon in Brussels. © Elle.be/nl

The ninth Sablon Design Market takes place from Friday to Sunday on Brussels’ Grand Sablon square, bringing together some 30 exhibitors from Belgium and France.

Visitors will be able to browse a mix of vintage furniture, contemporary design, fantasy jewellery, fashion accessories, and original creations.

Organisers said this year’s event would be marked by the return of furniture and home décor to the forefront.

“There will be exceptional pieces, but also beautiful finds at accessible prices. The idea is that everyone leaves with something that speaks to them,” organiser Caroline Michils said.

The Sablon Design Market attracts more than 30,000 visitors each year.