Festival showcasing things organic shifts to Libramont

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Festi’Valériane, a festival dedicated to organic living, will be held in Libramont from Friday to Sunday, bringing together 125 exhibitors and including, for the first time, an evening music programme featuring 12 concerts by local artists.

Usually held in Namur, the event has been moved this year to Libramont, in Luxembourg Province, because of works at Namur Expo.

Visitors will be able to discover products and services from more than 100 carefully selected exhibitors across a wide range of sectors.

These include organic farming and food, gardening, housing and energy, crafts, textiles, health, cosmetics, tourism, books, the press and publishing.

Organisers said the products and services on offer must notably come from organic farming and use natural materials with a reduced ecological footprint.

“Festi’Valériane is much more than a place to shop; it is a place to discover new things and to speak directly with the producers and sellers present,” said Elsa Lefort, communications manager at Nature & Progrès, the association behind the event.

The festival will also feature a wide programme of talks, interactive workshops and round-table discussions focused on the ecological transition.

Topics will range from sustainable housing and alternatives to pesticides to food sovereignty and short supply chains, with speakers and visitors invited to explore the major challenges facing the future together.

For the first time, Festi’Valériane will also host a music programme on Friday and Saturday evenings, including performances by singers Saule and Pep’s.