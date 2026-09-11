Physiotherapists to be allowed to treat some patients without prescription

Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 04 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Patients with moderate pain will soon be able to see a physiotherapist without a doctor’s prescription and still be reimbursed by their health insurer, under a decision taken on Friday by the federal government.

At present, a medical prescription is required for physiotherapy to be covered by social security. That requirement will be lifted for moderate complaints.

Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the change would help people with conditions such as a sprained ankle or tennis elbow get treatment more quickly.

He said the measure would spare patients from having to move from one consultation to another and would also help ease pressure on general practitioners.

The number of appointments covered under the new system will be capped at seven for this type of complaint.

Physiotherapists will have to assess whether the patient’s condition is safe enough to begin treatment without prior medical advice.

However, they will be required to inform the patient’s regular doctor about the care provided.

The draft text has now been sent to the Council of State for its opinion.