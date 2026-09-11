Some 100 companies billed to take part in Open Day

A banner announcing a prevoous edition of Journées Découverte Entreprises'© Vivalia.be

Around 100 companies in Wallonia and Brussels will open their doors to the public on 4 October for the Journée Découverte Entreprises (Open Day), one of the initiative’s partners, Sudinfo, announced on Friday.

Throughout the day, craftspeople, shops, SMEs, family businesses, industrial groups and innovation companies will showcase their expertise, including in places that are not usually open to the public.

Organised with Walloon employers’ federation AKT and the Walloon Region, the event aims to highlight the richness and diversity of the economic fabric of Wallonia and Brussels.

For some companies, the day will also be an opportunity to present job openings and recruitment prospects.

“Nothing can replace hands-on immersion," says Katia Fazio, Commercial and Diversification Director at the Sudmedia group. "The Journée Découverte Entreprises allows people to discover a working environment, speak with professionals and, sometimes, spark a vocation or a future career.”

Participating organisations will include SNCB, Vivaqua, ArcelorMittal, Inokura, Trait d’union, Tournai Expo, IBA, Torrefactory and TV Com.

The full list of participating companies is available at www.jde-wallonie.be.

At the previous edition, more than 120,000 visitors went through the doors of the participating businesses, Sudinfo said.